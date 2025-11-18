Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: US House to vote on Epstein files’ release as Trump drops opposition
Vote on release of Justice Department files on late sex offender is expected to pass in the Republican-controlled House.
Published On 18 Nov 2025
- After months of stalling from Speaker Mike Johnson, the US House of Representatives is expected to vote on the release of files relating to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein between 2 and 8pm EST (19:00 and 01: 00 GMT).
- US President Donald Trump’s connection with Epstein has plagued him for months, with his name appearing in recently released emails from Epstein. He’s said he has no connection to his crimes, and has begun calling the issue a “Democratic hoax”.