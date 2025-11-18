Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Hamas says UN resolution does not meet demands

Hamas says a UN Security Council resolution backing Trump’s Gaza plan fails to meet the political and humanitarian demands of Palestinians.

Displaced Palestinians endure harsh conditions amid rubble in Gaza City
Hamas, other Palestinian factions reject Gaza stabilisation plan

By Tim Hume

Published On 18 Nov 2025

  • Hamas says a UN Security Council resolution backing Trump’s Gaza plan fails to meet the political and humanitarian demands of Palestinians.
  • Earlier, the UNSC approved the US ceasefire plan for Gaza, which includes the deployment of an international stabilisation force to the Strip.