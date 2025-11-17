Live updatesLive updates,
Bangladesh live: Court verdict against toppled ex-PM Sheikh Hasina expected
Hasina is being tried in absentia for crimes against humanity for a violent crackdown on student protests last year.
Published On 17 Nov 2025
- A special tribunal in capital Dhaka is expected to announce a verdict today against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is being tried in absentia for crimes against humanity over a violent crackdown on student-led protests.
- The 78-year-old, along with two other officials, is accused of being the “mastermind and principal architect” behind last year’s suppression of mass demonstrations prompted by a controversial quota system in government jobs, in which some 1,400 people were killed.