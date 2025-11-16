Live updates,

LIVE: Israeli air attacks across Gaza; deadly West Bank raids continue

Israeli air raids have taken place in southern Gaza as well as Gaza City; one young Palestinian killed in occupied West Bank raid.

Palestinians moved through secret routes in Gaza amid trafficking concerns

By Caolán Magee and Tim Hume

Published On 16 Nov 2025

  • Israeli air attacks have taken place inside the yellow line in southern Gaza as well as in Gaza City.
  • A young Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli fire during a raid on the Askar refugee camp east of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent told Al Jazeera.