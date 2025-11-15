Live updates,

LIVE: Israel closely coordinated Gaza families’ mystery transit to S Africa

A Palestinian boy collects scrap metal from a street filled with debris.
A Palestinian boy collects scrap metal from a street filled with debris in Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, northern Gaza City, Gaza Strip, November 14, 2025 [Mohammed Saber/EPA]

By Umut Uras and Virginia Pietromarchi

Published On 15 Nov 2025

  • Details are slowly emerging of a controversial Gaza-South Africa transit scheme run by a nonprofit, through which activists say Israel is encouraging the displacement of Palestinians out of Gaza by helping them settle in other countries.
  • Displaced Palestinians are reeling after heavy rains flooded their tents in makeshift displacement camps in Gaza City, as the United Nations warns that Israeli restrictions on aid have left hundreds of thousands of families without adequate shelter.