LIVE: Israel closely coordinated Gaza families’ mystery transit to S Africa
Published On 15 Nov 2025
- Details are slowly emerging of a controversial Gaza-South Africa transit scheme run by a nonprofit, through which activists say Israel is encouraging the displacement of Palestinians out of Gaza by helping them settle in other countries.
- Displaced Palestinians are reeling after heavy rains flooded their tents in makeshift displacement camps in Gaza City, as the United Nations warns that Israeli restrictions on aid have left hundreds of thousands of families without adequate shelter.