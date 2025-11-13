Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel attacks Gaza’s south, north during ‘repeatedly violated’ truce
Published On 13 Nov 2025
- Israel has carried out an air attack on Gaza’s northern city of Beit Lahiya, eastern areas of Gaza City and the southern city of Khan Younis, where artillery shelling also has been reported, according to our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic.
- Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israel has killed at least 245 Palestinians and wounded 627 in the enclave since the ceasefire came into force on October 10.