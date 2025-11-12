Live updates,

Trump live: House Democrats release Epstein emails before shutdown vote

The House of Representatives will hold a session to vote on legislation to end the longest shutdown in US history.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 11: The U.S. Capitol is shown the morning after the Senate passed legislation to reopen the federal government on November 11, 2025 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The Senate reached a deal late Sunday to fund the government, aiming to end the longest shutdown in history once the House of Representatives votes on the legislation later this week. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Video Duration 01 minutes 43 seconds 01:43

US shutdown fallout: Tourist attractions closed in Washington, DC

By Brian Osgood and Ali Harb

Published On 12 Nov 2025

Save

  • The US House of Representatives will begin voting at 4pm (21:00 GMT) on a bill to end the longest government shutdown in United States history. If it passes, it will be sent to US President Donald Trump to sign.
  • Trump has said he expects the House to approve the bill, passed by the Senate on Wednesday, to fund the federal government through January. He told sports network ESPN that only “people that hate our country want to see it not open”.