Trump live: House Democrats release Epstein emails before shutdown vote
The House of Representatives will hold a session to vote on legislation to end the longest shutdown in US history.
Published On 12 Nov 2025
- The US House of Representatives will begin voting at 4pm (21:00 GMT) on a bill to end the longest government shutdown in United States history. If it passes, it will be sent to US President Donald Trump to sign.
- Trump has said he expects the House to approve the bill, passed by the Senate on Wednesday, to fund the federal government through January. He told sports network ESPN that only “people that hate our country want to see it not open”.