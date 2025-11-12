Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Air strikes target northern Gaza
Israeli warplanes have launched three air strikes on the northeastern area of Beit Lahiya.
Published On 12 Nov 2025
- Israeli warplanes have launched three air strikes on Beit Lahiya in northeastern Gaza while gunfire has been heard from Israeli forces stationed east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
- Israel says it has opened the Zikim crossing into northern Gaza to allow the entry of humanitarian aid supplied by the UN and other international organisations.