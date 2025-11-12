Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Air strikes target northern Gaza

Israeli warplanes have launched three air strikes on the northeastern area of Beit Lahiya.

Palestinians walk through the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Trump asks Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu, says corruption trial ‘unjustified’

By Farah Najjar and Nils Adler

Published On 12 Nov 2025

  • Israeli warplanes have launched three air strikes on Beit Lahiya in northeastern Gaza while gunfire has been heard from Israeli forces stationed east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
  • Israel says it has opened the Zikim crossing into northern Gaza to allow the entry of humanitarian aid supplied by the UN and other international organisations.