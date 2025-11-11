Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills three in Gaza as crews work to find thousands of missing
Gaza’s Civil Defence says 35 unidentifiable bodies uncovered in Gaza City as Hamas searches for dead Israeli captives.
Published On 11 Nov 2025
- Gaza’s Ministry of Health says that at least three people have been killed by Israeli forces in the last 24 hours, as Israeli attacks continue despite the ceasefire.
- Israel’s parliament has advanced a first reading of a law applying the death penalty for “terrorism” cases, which critics fear would apply in practice only to Palestinians.