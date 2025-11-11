Live updatesLive updates,
Islamabad bomb blast live: 12 dead in Pakistan capital in ‘suicide attack’
At least 12 people killed and several others injured in an explosion outside a court complex in Pakistan’s capital.
Published On 11 Nov 2025
- An explosion has killed at least 12 people and injured 27 others outside a court building in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.
- A powerful car bomb exploded at the entrance of the sprawling district judicial complex in the city, state-run media and officials said.