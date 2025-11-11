Live updates,

Islamabad bomb blast live: 12 dead in Pakistan capital in ‘suicide attack’

At least 12 people killed and several others injured in an explosion outside a court complex in Pakistan’s capital.

islamabad
Police officers and ambulances on the road that is cordoned off after a blast outside a court building in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 11, 2025 [Salahuddin/Reuters]

By Caolán Magee

Published On 11 Nov 2025

Save

  • An explosion has killed at least 12 people and injured 27 others outside a court building in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.
  • A powerful car bomb exploded at the entrance of the sprawling district judicial complex in the city, state-run media and officials said.