Live: Israel continues attacks on Gaza as Palestinians fear return to war

Israeli strikes on Gaza this week have killed more than 100 people following the killing of an Israeli soldier, but the shaky ceasefire continues to hold.

Medical workers unload a body of a Palestinian prisoner.
Gaza family forced to live around undetonated bomb lodged in their home

By Urooba Jamal and Stephen Quillen

Published On 1 Nov 2025

  • The Israeli military has attacked the Gaza Strip for a fourth day, killing at least three people in another test of the fragile US-brokered ceasefire.
  • The Red Cross says it transferred the unidentified bodies of three people to Israel after they were handed over by Hamas.