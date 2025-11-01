Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israel continues attacks on Gaza as Palestinians fear return to war
Israeli strikes on Gaza this week have killed more than 100 people following the killing of an Israeli soldier, but the shaky ceasefire continues to hold.
Published On 1 Nov 2025
- The Israeli military has attacked the Gaza Strip for a fourth day, killing at least three people in another test of the fragile US-brokered ceasefire.
- The Red Cross says it transferred the unidentified bodies of three people to Israel after they were handed over by Hamas.