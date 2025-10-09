Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live: US courts to examine troop deployments in Chicago, Portland
US President Donald Trump’s National Guard deployments will be tested in two court hearings in different US states, as governors resisting the militarisation of their cities challenge the federal government in court.
Published On 9 Oct 2025
- US President Donald Trump’s aggressive and unprecedented National Guard deployments will be tested in two court hearings in different US states, as governors resisting the militarisation of their cities challenge the federal government in court.
- Some 500 National Guard troops have been deployed near Chicago on Wednesday on Trump’s orders, despite the objections of the Chicago mayor and Illinois governor, who decried the militarisation of their city as an unnecessary provocation.