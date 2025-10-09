Updates: Trump administration indicts Letitia James on bank fraud charge
US President Donald Trump blames Democrats for the government shutdown and said he will cut ‘some very popular Democrat programmes’.
Published On 9 Oct 2025
- The United States Justice Department has indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James for bank fraud, raising fears that President Donald Trump is continuing a campaign of retribution against perceived rivals.
- Trump has again blamed Democrats for the federal government shutdown and says he will cut “some very popular Democrat programmes” as a result.