LIVE: Israel, Hamas agree on ‘first phase’ of Gaza ceasefire deal

Gaza ceasefire breakthrough announced on third day of talks in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh on US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace proposal.

By Alastair McCready

Published On 9 Oct 2025

  • US President Donald Trump first announced the breakthrough in a post on social media, saying Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal.
  • Qatar, a key mediator in the ceasefire talks, confirmed the development, saying an agreement has been reached on “all the provisions and implementation mechanisms” of the first phase of a ceasefire plan.