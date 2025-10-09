Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Trump says Israel, Hamas agree on ‘first phase’ of Gaza ceasefire
Gaza ceasefire breakthrough announced on third day of talks in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh on US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace proposal.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 9 Oct 2025
- US President Donald Trump first announced the breakthrough in a post on social media, saying Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal.
- Qatar, a key mediator in the ceasefire talks, confirmed the development, saying an agreement has been reached on “all the provisions and implementation mechanisms” of the first phase of a ceasefire plan.