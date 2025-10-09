Live updates,

LIVE: Trump says Israel, Hamas agree on ‘first phase’ of Gaza ceasefire

Gaza ceasefire breakthrough announced on third day of talks in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh on US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace proposal.

Palestinians celebrate on a street following the news that Israel and Hamas have agreed on Wednesday to the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip
By Alastair McCready, Edna Mohamed and Urooba Jamal

Published On 9 Oct 2025

  • US President Donald Trump first announced the breakthrough in a post on social media, saying Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal.
  • Qatar, a key mediator in the ceasefire talks, confirmed the development, saying an agreement has been reached on “all the provisions and implementation mechanisms” of the first phase of a ceasefire plan.