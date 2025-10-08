Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live: Ex-FBI chief Comey makes first court appearance
Former FBI Director James Comey appears in federal court to face criminal charges, marking the first prosecution by the Justice Department against one of President Donald Trump’s political enemies.
Published On 8 Oct 2025
- James Comey, the former director of the FBI, has appeared in a federal court near Washington, DC, where he will be arraigned on charges of lying to a US Senate panel.
- US President Donald Trump, who has openly called for the prosecution of Comey and other political opponents, looms large over the case.