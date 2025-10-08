Updates: Trump pledges prosecution for flag burning at antifa roundtable

These are the updates for October 8, 2025, as James Comey attends his arraignment and Trump holds a conference on antifa.

Donald Trump speaks at antifa roundtable
Former FBI Director indicted: James Comey faces charges of making false statements

By Brian Osgood

Published On 8 Oct 2025

  • United States President Donald Trump has hosted a roundtable at the White House to denounce antifa, a loose-knit movement against fascism, and pledge prosecution for those he believes are “domestic extremists”.
  • James Comey, former director of the FBI, has pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to a US Senate panel at his arraignment in a federal court near Washington, DC.