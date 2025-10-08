Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel keeps bombing Gaza as ceasefire talks in Egypt enter third day
Israel attacks and intercepts a convoy of Gaza-bound boats, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.
- Loud explosions have been heard in Gaza City, “resulting from the extensive use of remotely controlled armoured vehicles that are laden with tonnes of explosives”, according to our team in the Gaza Strip, as ceasefire talks enter the third day in Egypt.
- The Freedom Flotilla Coalition says the Israeli military has attacked its convoy of boats and intercepted several vessels as they sailed towards Gaza.