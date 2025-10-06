Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Deadly attacks continue across Gaza; Egypt hosts Israel, Hamas teams
Delegations from Hamas, Israel and the US due to convene in Egypt for talks.
Published On 6 Oct 2025
- Delegations from Hamas and Israel, together with the mediators, are due to convene in Egypt for talks, with US President Donald Trump calling on negotiators to “move fast” to end the nearly two-year war in the Gaza Strip.
- Hamas says its delegation is headed by Khalil al-Hayya, the head of the group’s negotiating team who was target in an assassination attempt by Israel in Qatar last month.