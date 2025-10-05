Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Gaza’s ‘safe zones’ targeted by Israel as Egypt hosts ceasefire talks
Talks aim at ending nearly two years of war in Gaza, with Israel’s leader expressing hope that the captives still being held there would be released in a matter of days.
Published On 5 Oct 2025
- Negotiators converge on Egypt ahead of talks aimed at ending nearly two years of war in Gaza.
- As Israel’s leader express hope the captives would be released in days, it’s army continues bombing Gaza, with the attacks having killed at least 70 Palestinians in the past 24 hours.