Live updates,

LIVE: Gaza’s ‘safe zones’ targeted by Israel as Cairo hosts peace talks

Talks aim at ending nearly two years of war in Gaza, with Israel’s leader expressing hope that the captives still being held there would be released in a matter of days.

Aftermath of Israeli strike in Gaza City
Video Duration 02 minutes 08 seconds 02:08

Trump says Gaza ceasefire will begin immediately once Hamas confirms deal

By Caolán Magee and Umut Uras

Published On 5 Oct 2025

Save

  • Negotiators converge on Cairo ahead of talks aimed at ending nearly two years of war in Gaza.
  • As Israel’s leader express hope the captives would be released in days, it’s army continues bombing Gaza, with the attacks having killed at least 70 Palestinians in the past 24 hours.