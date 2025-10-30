Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Palestinians lose hope in ceasefire after Israeli strike wave on Gaza
Mediators insist truce is strong after Israel kills over 100 people, mostly children, before ‘returning’ to ceasefire.
Published On 30 Oct 2025
- Palestinians in Gaza say they are losing hope in the ceasefire after Israel’s deadliest violation yet killed more than 100 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, on Wednesday.
- US President Donald Trump says the ceasefire is still strong while mediator Qatar expresses frustration but says the mediators are looking forward to the next phase of the truce.