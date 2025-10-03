Live updates,

LIVE: Israel blows up Gaza City homes as Palestinians ordered to flee

Israel’s army issues ‘final warning’ for hundreds of thousands of people to flee Gaza’s main urban centre as ground invasion escalates.

FILE PHOTO: Palestinians run as the 15-storey Mushtaha Tower collapses after being hit by an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City, September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa/File Photo
Gaza City residents face life or death choices as Israel’s ground invasion intensifies

By Stephen Quillen and Umut Uras

Published On 3 Oct 2025

  • Israel’s army is using remote-controlled vehicles packed with explosives to demolish entire neighbourhoods in besieged Gaza City after issuing a “last chance” to leave warning to hundreds of thousands of trapped Palestinians.
  • Thousands of people supporting the Sumud Flotilla bringing aid to Gaza take to the streets in  major cities after news of Israel’s illegal interception. Italy’s largest union has called a one-day general strike on Friday.