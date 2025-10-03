Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel blows up Gaza City homes as Palestinians ordered to flee
Israel’s army issues ‘final warning’ for hundreds of thousands of people to flee Gaza’s main urban centre as ground invasion escalates.
- Israel’s army is using remote-controlled vehicles packed with explosives to demolish entire neighbourhoods in besieged Gaza City after issuing a “last chance” to leave warning to hundreds of thousands of trapped Palestinians.
- Thousands of people supporting the Sumud Flotilla bringing aid to Gaza take to the streets in major cities after news of Israel’s illegal interception. Italy’s largest union has called a one-day general strike on Friday.