Trump-Xi meeting live: China and US to negotiate rare earths, tariffs

Tensions between China and the US have escalated amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats and new restrictions on exports.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.
Fentanyl focus of US-China talks: Washington pushes for stricter controls

By Joseph Stepansky and Alastair McCready

Published On 29 Oct 2025

  • United States President Donald Trump is slated to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, amid friction over trade.
  • Trump has expressed optimism about the meeting and hinted he may lower tariffs on Chinese exports to the US: “I think we’re going to have a deal.”