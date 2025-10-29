Live updates,

Trump-Xi meeting live: China and US to negotiate rare earths, tariffs

Tensions between China and the US have escalated amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats and new restrictions on exports.

Donald Trump at a podium in South Korea
US President Donald Trump speaks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, on October 29 [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]
Published On 29 Oct 2025

  • United States President Donald Trump is slated to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, amid friction over trade.
  • Trump has expressed optimism about the meeting and hinted he may lower tariffs on Chinese exports to the US: “I think we’re going to have a deal.”