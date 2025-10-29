Live updatesLive updates,
Trump-Xi meeting live: China and US to negotiate rare earths, tariffs
Tensions between China and the US have escalated amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats and new restrictions on exports.
Published On 29 Oct 2025
- United States President Donald Trump is slated to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, amid friction over trade.
- Trump has expressed optimism about the meeting and hinted he may lower tariffs on Chinese exports to the US: “I think we’re going to have a deal.”