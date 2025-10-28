Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli attack kills 2 in Gaza as Hamas returns body of captive
Israeli drone attack close to the southern city of Khan Younis kills at least 2 people despite ceasefire.
Published On 28 Oct 2025
- Hamas has handed over the remains of another deceased captive as the Palestinian group comes under increasing pressure from Israel to retrieve and return the 12 remaining bodies.
- Despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, an Israeli drone attack near the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis has killed at least two people, according to Nasser Hospital, and Palestinians are still struggling to find basic essentials as Israel continues to throttle aid entering the Strip.