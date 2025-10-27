Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Unexploded bombs threaten lives in Gaza; search for bodies continues
Palestinians returning to their homes in Gaza are facing danger from unexploded ordnance, with at least 53 people killed and hundreds injured by explosives.
Published On 27 Oct 2025
- Hamas expands its search for the 13 remaining bodies of Israeli captives in Gaza, and is working with the Red Cross and Egyptian teams to search behind the Israeli military line.
- Palestinians returning to their homes in Gaza are facing danger from unexploded ordnance, with at least 53 people killed and hundreds injured by the explosives left behind by the Israeli military.