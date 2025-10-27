Live updates,

LIVE: Unexploded bombs threaten lives in Gaza; search for bodies continues

Palestinians returning to their homes in Gaza are facing danger from unexploded ordnance, with at least 53 people killed and hundreds injured by explosives.

A drone view shows the destruction in a residential neighborhood, after the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the area, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in Gaza City, October 24, 2025.
Hamas expands search for Israeli captives' bodies, Red Cross and Egypt join operation

By Tim Hume and Stephen Quillen

Published On 27 Oct 2025

  • Hamas expands its search for the 13 remaining bodies of Israeli captives in Gaza, and is working with the Red Cross and Egyptian teams to search behind the Israeli military line.
