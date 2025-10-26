Live updatesLive updates,
Trump kicks off Asia trip with visit to ASEAN summit in Malaysia
US president begins trip to Malaysia, Japan and South Korea, with international trade and China on the agenda.
Published On 26 Oct 2025
- US President Donald Trump is kicking off his first trip to the Asia Pacific since his re-election by attending the ASEAN summit in Malaysia.
- US tariffs and access to rare earth minerals will be high on the agenda of Sunday’s gathering of Southeast Asian nations, while Trump is also set to preside over the signing of a peace deal between Thailand and Cambodia.