LIVE: Israeli attacks across Gaza threaten ceasefire, one Palestinian dead
Israel strikes multiple targets in Gaza as returning Palestinians face another danger: buildings at risk of collapse.
Published On 26 Oct 2025
- Israeli attacks across Gaza continue to threaten a fragile United States-brokered ceasefire, now in its third week.
- At least one Palestinian has been killed and several wounded in an attack on Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, away from the area occupied by Israeli forces.