LIVE: Israeli attacks across Gaza threaten ceasefire, one Palestinian dead

Israel strikes multiple targets in Gaza as returning Palestinians face another danger: buildings at risk of collapse.

Palestinians search for firewood and plastic at a landfill.
Palestinians search for firewood and plastic at a landfill in Gaza City [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP]

By Stephen Quillen and Faisal Ali

Published On 26 Oct 2025

  • Israeli attacks across Gaza continue to threaten a fragile United States-brokered ceasefire, now in its third week.
  • At least one Palestinian has been killed and several wounded in an attack on Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, away from the area occupied by Israeli forces.