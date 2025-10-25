Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: UN says 1.5M in Gaza need aid, Israel blocks borders despite ceasefir
Israeli strikes killed at least two in Gaza yesterday despite ceasefire, aid flows remain far below needed levels.
Published On 25 Oct 2025
- The UN says at least 1.5 million in Gaza need “emergency assistance”, as Palestinians returning to their homes say they are finding only rubble and a constant struggle for food, water.
- Following a meeting with different Palestinian factions in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, Hamas said they have agreed to have an independent committee of technocrats administer post-war Gaza.