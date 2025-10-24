Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: UN calls on Israel to open Gaza’s Rafah, increase aid amid ceasefire
Israeli authorities are refusing to let in 600 aid trucks per day as specified in ceasefire deal, UN official says.
Published On 24 Oct 2025
- The United Nations wants Israel to allow in “more [aid] trucks at more crossing points” to Gaza, an official says, as aid levels remain far lower than specified by the ceasefire agreement.
- Palestinians in Gaza continue to struggle to find food and clean water despite the ceasefire, and many remain unable to return to their homes due to the presence of Israeli troops.