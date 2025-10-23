Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live: Mexico’s Sheinbaum rejects US strikes on alleged drug boats
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says she does not agree with US strikes on boats off the coast of South America, when asked about the recent deadly attacks on what the US has claimed are drug traffickers.
Published On 23 Oct 2025
- Republicans sound alarm over potential turmoil at US airports as the government shutdown threatens to drag into November, warning of ruined holiday plans for millions of Americans.