LIVE: UN urges Israel to allow medical evacuation from Gaza amid ceasefire

World Health Organization says 41 critical patients evacuated yesterday as Rafah border remains shut, despite ceasefire.

The unidentified bodies of Palestinians, who had been held in Israel during the war, are buried in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip, October 22, 2025. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
By Patrick Keddie and Urooba Jamal

Published On 23 Oct 2025

  • The World Health Organization says 15,000 Palestinians, desperately in need of medical treatment, are awaiting medical evacuation from Gaza, as the Rafah border crossing remains shut despite the ceasefire deal.
  • The bodies of 54 unidentified Palestinians – returned to Gaza by Israel with some showing signs of torture and execution – are buried at a mass grave site in central Deir el-Balah.