Live updates,

LIVE: Trump to host NATO chief as Putin meeting collapses

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte visits the US as Trump proposes freezing the battle lines in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump in a red tie
US President Donald Trump exits the Oval Office to speak at a Rose Garden Club lunch on October 21 at the White House, in Washington, DC, the United States [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

By Brian Osgood

Published On 22 Oct 2025

  • US President Donald Trump is set to hold talks with NATO chief Mark Rutte at the White House less than a week after hosting Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • Trump appears to confirm that a planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary fell apart, saying he does not want to have a “wasted meeting”.