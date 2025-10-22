Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Trump to host NATO chief as Putin meeting collapses
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte visits the US as Trump proposes freezing the battle lines in the Russia-Ukraine war.
Published On 22 Oct 2025
- US President Donald Trump is set to hold talks with NATO chief Mark Rutte at the White House less than a week after hosting Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- Trump appears to confirm that a planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary fell apart, saying he does not want to have a “wasted meeting”.