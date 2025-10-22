Live updates,

LIVE: Gaza Palestinians say ‘no change’ with ceasefire as Israel blocks aid

UN says aid entering Gaza is still falling short of requirements as Israel continues to block aid, close border crossings.

Jumaa Al-Safadi walks over the rubble of his family's destroyed home, searching for the remains of relatives killed in an Israeli strike in 2023, in Gaza City, October 20, 2025. [Ebrahim Hajjaj/Reuters]
US Vice President JD Vance says Israel ceasefire ‘going better than expected’

By Stephen Quillen and Usaid Siddiqui

Published On 22 Oct 2025

  • Palestinians in Gaza have told Al Jazeera that they have seen no real change in their lives since the ceasefire, as Israel continues sporadic attacks and keeps blocking aid.
  • The bodies of two more Israeli captives, one soldier and one civilian, were returned to Israel late last night by Hamas and positively identified by the Israeli government.