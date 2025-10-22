Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Gaza Palestinians say ‘no change’ with ceasefire as Israel blocks aid
UN says aid entering Gaza is still falling short of requirements as Israel continues to block aid, close border crossings.
Published On 22 Oct 2025
- Palestinians in Gaza have told Al Jazeera that they have seen no real change in their lives since the ceasefire, as Israel continues sporadic attacks and keeps blocking aid.
- The bodies of two more Israeli captives, one soldier and one civilian, were returned to Israel late last night by Hamas and positively identified by the Israeli government.