Live updates,
Live: Israel kills 97 Palestinians in Gaza since start of ceasefire
Gaza Government Media Office says Israel has breached the truce agreement 80 times, including 21 violations on Sunday.
Published On 19 Oct 2025
- Israel has killed at least 97 Palestinians and injured 230 others since the start of the ceasefire, and violated the truce agreement 80 times, the Gaza Government Media Office says.
- The Israeli military has killed dozens of Palestinians in a wave of air raids that it said were in response to a ceasefire violation by Hamas, which the group has denied.