Live: Israel continues deadly attacks on Gaza, closes Rafah crossing
At least 38 Palestinians have been killed as the Israeli army commits 47 violations of ceasefire agreement.
Published On 19 Oct 2025
- The Israeli army has committed 47 violations of the ceasefire agreement since it came into force in early October, killing 38 people and wounding 143, Palestinian officials say.
- Israel says the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will remain closed “until further notice” as PM Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Hamas of not doing enough to retrieve the captives’ bodies.