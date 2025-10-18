Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 28 in Gaza since ceasefire, Hamas urges accountability
Israel targets bus in Gaza City’s Zeitoun, killing 11 family members, as Palestinians wait for Rafah crossing to open.
Published On 18 Oct 2025
- Eleven members of one family have been wiped out after Israel attacked a vehicle in Gaza City’s Zeitoun for allegedly crossing the so-called “yellow line”, demarcating areas of Israeli army control. Israel has killed 28 people since the ceasefire went into effect.
- Hamas has urged the United States and mediators to pressure Israel into respecting the ceasefire agreement and ceasing attacks, after returning another body of a deceased Israeli captive via the Red Cross.