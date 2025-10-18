Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 28 in Gaza since ceasefire, Hamas urges accountability

Israel targets bus in Gaza City’s Zeitoun, killing 11 family members, as Palestinians wait for Rafah crossing to open.

Red Cross workers arrive at the site where members of Hamas work on searching for bodies of the Israeli captives in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP]
Video Duration 01 minutes 13 seconds 01:13

Gaza’s Sayed al-Hashim mosque reopens after two years

By Umut Uras and Urooba Jamal

Published On 18 Oct 2025

  • Eleven members of one family have been wiped out after Israel attacked a vehicle in Gaza City’s Zeitoun for allegedly crossing the so-called “yellow line”, demarcating areas of Israeli army control. Israel has killed 28 people since the ceasefire went into effect.
  • Hamas has urged the United States and mediators to pressure Israel into respecting the ceasefire agreement and ceasing attacks, after returning another body of a deceased Israeli captive via the Red Cross.