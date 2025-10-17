Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Aid ‘critically low’ in Gaza a week into ceasefire amid Israeli delay
Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt remains closed as Trump threatens Hamas over gang clashes.
Published On 17 Oct 2025
- Palestinians in Gaza say they are still desperate for food, water and other necessities of life despite the week-old ceasefire.
- An Israeli government agency says the opening of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt for the movement of people will continue to be delayed.