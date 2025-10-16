Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Gaza ceasefire fears as Israel demands return of all captives’ bodies
Israel continues to restrict aid entering Gaza, saying Hamas has not met its end of deal to release all bodies of captives.
Published On 16 Oct 2025
- Israel’s defence minister tells military to prepare “comprehensive plan” to defeat Hamas should Gaza ceasefire collapse.
- Hamas return the remains of two more Israeli captives but admits that it will need specialised equipment and assistance to locate bodies still buried beneath the rubble.