Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel restricts aid into Gaza; Hamas releases bodies of 4 captives
Handover comes as Trump says Hamas must disarm or be disarmed, ‘perhaps violently’.
Published On 15 Oct 2025
- Hamas has handed over the bodies of four more Israelis to the Red Cross, bringing the number of released deceased captives to eight.
- Israel says it will only allow half the agreed number of aid trucks into Gaza and has delayed the opening of the Rafah Crossing, citing the slow release of the dead captives. Some 20 bodies are still in Gaza.