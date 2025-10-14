Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Trump signs Gaza ceasefire deal with leaders of Qatar, Egypt, Turkiye
Signing comes as families in Israel and Palestine reunite with their loved ones released from captivity in Gaza and Israeli jails.
Published On 14 Oct 2025
- US President Donald Trump has promised lasting peace in the Middle East after signing a Gaza ceasefire deal with the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye.
- Palestinian families reunite with their loved ones in Gaza and the occupied West Bank after Israel releases nearly 2,000 prisoners and detainees as part of a captives exchange.