LIVE: Trump signs Gaza ceasefire deal with leaders of Qatar, Egypt, Turkiye

Signing comes as families in Israel and Palestine reunite with their loved ones released from captivity in Gaza and Israeli jails.

A man greets a freed Palestinian prisoner released by Israel as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 13, 2025.
Joy and devastation as Israel frees and deports many Palestinian detainees

By Lyndal Rowlands

Published On 14 Oct 2025

  • US President Donald Trump has promised lasting peace in the Middle East after signing a Gaza ceasefire deal with the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye.
  • Palestinian families reunite with their loved ones in Gaza and the occupied West Bank after Israel releases nearly 2,000 prisoners and detainees as part of a captives exchange.