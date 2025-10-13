Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel, Hamas set to free captives; Trump says Gaza ‘war is over’
Families in Palestine and Israel await the return of their loved ones as the Israeli-Hamas truce continues to hold.
Published On 13 Oct 2025
- Israel and Hamas are set to exchange 20 Israeli captives held in Gaza for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in the coming hours.
- US President Donald Trump has said the war in Gaza is over as he flew to the Middle East, where he will address the Israeli Knesset and co-chair a summit in Egypt on the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.