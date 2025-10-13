Live updates,

LIVE: Israel, Hamas set to free captives; Trump says Gaza ‘war is over’

Families in Palestine and Israel await the return of their loved ones as the Israeli-Hamas truce continues to hold.

A Palestinian girl sits by aid parcels after aid trucks entered from the Karem Abu Salem crossing, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 12, 2025, as a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian factions holds.
Palestinians return to Gaza City ruins as Israel-Hamas truce takes hold

By Lyndal Rowlands and Ted Regencia

Published On 13 Oct 2025

  • Israel and Hamas are set to exchange 20 Israeli captives held in Gaza for  nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in the coming hours.
  • US President Donald Trump has said the war in Gaza is over as he flew to the Middle East, where he will address the Israeli Knesset and co-chair a summit in Egypt on the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.