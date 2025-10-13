Live updates,

LIVE: Hamas hands over 7 Israeli captives to Red Cross in Gaza

Families in Palestine and Israel await the return of their loved ones as the Israel-Hamas truce continues to hold.

Palestinians collect aid supplies from trucks that entered Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip October 12, 2025.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands, Ted Regencia, Caolán Magee and Usaid Siddiqui

Published On 13 Oct 2025

Save

  • Hamas hands over seven Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza and is set to free 13 more as Palestinians wait for the release of nearly 2,000 from jails in Israel.
  • US President Donald Trump has declared the war in Gaza over as he flew to the Middle East, where he will address the Israeli Knesset and co-chair a summit in Egypt on the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.