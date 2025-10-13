Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Hamas hands over 7 Israeli captives to Red Cross in Gaza
Families in Palestine and Israel await the return of their loved ones as the Israel-Hamas truce continues to hold.
Published On 13 Oct 2025
- Hamas hands over seven Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza and is set to free 13 more as Palestinians wait for the release of nearly 2,000 from jails in Israel.
- US President Donald Trump has declared the war in Gaza over as he flew to the Middle East, where he will address the Israeli Knesset and co-chair a summit in Egypt on the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.