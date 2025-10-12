Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel-Hamas truce holds, bulldozers clear rubble in Gaza City
Preparations are also under way for a Gaza summit in Egypt, with US President Donald Trump expected to attend.
Published On 12 Oct 2025
- Bulldozers begin clearing the rubble in Gaza City after two years of war, as tens of thousands of forcibly displaced Palestinians return to devastated towns and cities in northern Gaza.
- Preparations are under way for a Gaza ceasefire summit in Egypt’s city of Sharm el-Sheikh, with US President Donald Trump expected to attend.